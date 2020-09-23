Asus opens subscription on Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro for Android 11 limited beta program

A while after making the program available in beta version of Android 11 for the Zenfone 6 device, Asus recently announced that this same support is being delivered to users of the high-end models Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro.

This novelty will allow the interactional audience to download the beta version of the new Google operating system to the device, allowing me the feedback to serve as a basis for the stabilization of the final version to be even greater, something that helps a lot in the performance of the device. .

As previously stated, this is not the first time that the Taiwanese has made this update for the brand’s devices, since in late August it allowed users of Zenfone 6 to try the new OS, and the same happened with the Zenfone 5Z, which is from 2018 and Google itself warned the public that it would participate in the beta program availability process.

The Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro were announced at the end of August, delivering two mobile phones to the mobile market with a wide performance configuration, as well as photographic versatility because the company has maintained the flip mechanism, which allows the use of the same cameras for selfies or other types of catch.

To be able to enter the beta program and install Android 11, you need to follow these steps: