ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX listed by Chinese retailer with 144Hz 4K Mini LED screen

ASUS Republic of Gamers, or ROG, is the gamer line of computers, smartphones, notebooks and peripherals from the Taiwanese manufacturer, known for the excessive specifications it offers. Earlier this year, during the CES 2020, the company announced the first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate on the market, accompanied by a powerful 4K monitor with Mini LED technology.

Still without a launch date after a delay caused by the pandemic, the most robust model has just been listed by Chinese retailer Taobao, which had already leaked the existence of a monstrous Acer gamer monitor recently. The registration of the monitor not only proves that its arrival on the market is close, but also reveals all the technical specifications of the peripheral, also unknown until then.





The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32 inch monitor with Mini LED panel, 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. With a response time of 4ms, a little slow by current standards, the PG32UQX makes up for the high image quality. With a 1000: 1 contrast, the device supports 10-bit color depth, coverage of over 90% of the DCI-P3 range and DisplayHDR 1400 certification, for real HDR supported by 1,152 Mini LED zones. There are also DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connections, even being prepared for new generation consoles.





Designed for professional work and games, mainly due to the large logo with RGB lighting, the amount of embedded technologies also reflects its price, listed as 42,999 yuan, or a scary US $ 6,400 (~ R $ 36,149). Interestingly, its price originally announced by ASUS was less salty $ 3,599 (~ R $ 20,334), leaving us to wait for the global launch.