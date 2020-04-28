Home Technology news ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops with AMD Zen 2
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops with AMD Zen 2

By kenyan

ASUS unveiled the latest TUF Gaming family of more performance and versatility With 15- inch TUF Gaming A15 and F15 laptops, as well as the 17-inch A17 and F17 models, have an interesting price.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 /press release

AMD ‘Zen 2’ processor architecture now enters laptops with the new AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series processors. TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops are available in variants with different AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series processors – up to 8 options. cores and 16. Threads. These chips offer twice as much power as previous-generation chips, so users can do much more than the gameplay itself. TUF Gaming A15 and A17 laptops use the power of their processors in tandem with DDR4-3200 RAM modules.

Later this year, TUF Gaming F15 and F17 will be available with upcoming Intel Core 10 processors. Generation.

All TUF Gaming laptop models can be in maximum configuration with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card that combines CUDA, RT and Tensor cores for real-time hybrid ray tracing rendering and AI acceleration.

Refresh rates of max. 144 Hz on 15-inch and 120Hz models in 17-inch variants take full advantage of the high FPS values that can be obtained when using the new TUF Gaming laptops. Radeon graphics integrated into the new AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series processors enable adaptive sync variable refresh rate technology to work with compatible monitors and adaptive sync devices.

As a result of synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with the number of animation frames per second provided by the system, the user enjoys a smoother game without tearing effect, even when fps values naturally change over time.

Despite reducing their size, TUF Gaming laptops have been equipped with a larger 90 WHr battery

Gaming laptops need a lot of airflow so that their internal components can work with the highest performance for hours, so a redesigned cooling system is used to match the new chassis shape.  The self-cleaning cooling system discharges contaminants into dust tunnels, which prevents the build-up on fan blades and heatsink ribs. The air passing through these channels naturally cleans the system from dust, and the laptop can work at maximum power for a long time.

The keyboard is a very important element in the arsenal of any gaming laptop, and too softly responsive buttons or too tightly arranged keys certainly will not help the player in the game. That’s why the latest TUF Gaming laptops feature full-size keyboard layouts known for desktop hardware. The row of function buttons is separated, as in desktop keyboards, there is a full numeric block on the right edge for faster numeric input, and the separate cursor buttons are arranged in a conventional, comfortable “T” layout. The spacebar is also slightly enlarged, making it a bigger target for your thumb during gameplay.

On the left side of the laptop, users have at their disposal two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. The latter connector supports G-SYNC monitors via its additional DisplayPort 1.4 mode, and the dedicated HDMI 2.0b port allows users to connect a projector, additional monitor or TV. An additional option for connections is another USB port located on the right.

The combo jack audio jack provides virtual surround sound on stereo headsets via DTS:X Ultra. There are several audio presets tailored to different game and media genres, as well as equalizer function for precise tuning of settings.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17 prices start at $3,799 and $3,999 respectively

