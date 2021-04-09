At last! Microsoft announces 64-bit version for OneDrive client

Do you use OneDrive, Microsoft’s cloud file storage and sync service? If so, you must have been upset by the fact that, in the middle of 2021, the company only offered a 32-bit version of the client for Windows computers. Well know that this scenario has just changed – in a timid statement published on the platform’s official blog, the Redmond Giant finally announced a 64-bit trial version of OneDrive. Now you can celebrate!

“We know that this is a long-awaited and highly requested feature, and we are excited to make it available for early access. You can now download the 64-bit version for use with OneDrive work, school and home accounts, ”explained spokeswoman Ankita Kirti. “The 64-bit version is the right choice if you plan to use large files, if you have a lot of files and if you have a computer that runs a 64-bit version of Windows,” adds the executive.

For your celebration to be carried out properly, it is worth remembering what is the basic difference between such platforms. 32-bit operating systems are considered obsolete – they do not support more than 4 GB of RAM and are usually installed on older computers. With technological advances, most of the desktops currently available on the market have more advanced hardware than that and, consequently, have x64 chips and are running the 64-bit version of Windows.

Having a OneDrive adapted to this newer architecture means that the software will be able to process more files simultaneously and send heavier documents more easily. However, be aware: if you are using an ARM64 device (such as a Surface Pro X), it will still be necessary to stay in the 32-bit edition, since we are talking about a different chip architecture. Either way, the 64-bit preview of the OneDrive sync is now available for download.