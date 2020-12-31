At least 100 million PCs are still running Windows 7 a year after its technical support ended

One year after Microsoft officially discontinued support for Windows 7, nearly 100 million users continue to use it.

Microsoft has ended technical support for Windows 7 for a year now. Clearly, this operating system does not and will not benefit from any update. And yet, there are still more than 100 million users of this now obsolete version of Windows.

This figure was obtained by ZDNet which, last year, had already looked into this question, at the same time that the technical support of Windows 7 ended. At that time, after consulting analytical data, the site was able to calculate an estimate of some 200 million machines still running this version of the OS.

By performing the calculations again at the end of the year, and using the same tools as last year, it appears that some 100 million computers have been scrapped or have eventually upgraded to Windows. 10. But this would also mean that there would remain around 100 million potentially vulnerable machines which would still run Windows 7, or even more since this system still represents 8.5% of the installed base Windows, while this OS will no longer receive any bids. up to date, not even to patch any security vulnerabilities.

These colossal figures are however lower than those provided by some research companies, such as StatCounter. It attributed no less than 17.68% market share to Windows 7 last month.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats – Windows Version Market Share

Microsoft, however, did not skimp on efforts to encourage its users under Windows 7 to migrate their machine to Windows 10. For several months, the Redmond giant had implemented a utility to launch this migration to Windows 10 for free. While this deal is supposed to be officially over, upgrading Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free still seems possible.

It now remains for Microsoft to make an official communication to these last recalcitrant to encourage them to permanently abandon Windows 7 in favor of Windows 10.

Source: ZDNet