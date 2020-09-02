AT&T backs down and should no longer sell Warner Bros. game division

Since the last quarter of 2019, AT&T, Warner Bros’ controlling group, has been reviewing its assets and staff, with the aim of wiping the payroll and profiting from divisions that are not profiting as executives would like. The main purpose of this would be to guarantee more funds for investment in the exclusive productions of streaming HBO Max. One of the fronts quoted for sale was Warner Bros Interactive Intertainment, the company’s gaming arm. Now, however, that seems to have changed.

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment houses titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Mortal Kombat 11 and the series Batman: Arkham, and attracted the interest of several companies, with a sales potential of US $ 4 billion. However, according to internal sources confided to Bloomberg earlier this week, AT&T would be hesitating, mainly because that division has at least two long-awaited titles up its sleeve (Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and an already legendary new game of Harry Potter) and has a high growth potential in the coming months.

Gotham Knights is one of the titles that can increase the value of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment(Image: Playback / Warner Bros)

Two people close to the executive desk said AT&T started working with the consulting firm LionTree Advisors earlier this year to explore the transaction. Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard would be among the companies most interested in this deal – although none of them have publicly confirmed this.

The decision to back off would have come from senior AT&T leadership. It is not known exactly who that person would be, but it is worth noting that, in July, chief operating officer John Stankey took over as chief executive officer after Randall Stephenson left this role, remaining as chairman.

What made AT&T change its mind?

The consequences of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic may have been most responsible for this decline. That’s because, as we’ve all been watching, the entertainment sector, including games, has seen a huge increase in revenue in recent months – after all, we’re all spending more time at home, playing games or watching movies.

Supposed image of a new Harry Potter title, which has been in development for some time(Image: Playback / YouTube (Mantracker)

New Harry Potter releases and DC Comics-related properties are very popular and are almost guaranteed to make a profit. In addition, AT&T would have underestimated the gaming industry, hoping that the negotiation would be less complicated. The amount of licensed content in games would come with a set of long-term restrictions.

AT&T bought the Time Warner group in 2018 for $ 85 billion, which, along with the acquisition of DirectTV, inflated the debt of the conglomerate – which also needs funds for the WarnerMedia arm and HBO Max. With Warner Bros Interactive out “The shelves, something that can change, depending on the movement of the market; the group is still negotiating possible sales of DirecTV itself, the Xandr digital advertising unit and the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

The Group has been trying to wipe the payroll and profit from assets that, in the view of executives, are not yielding what was expected. However, the complications related to the sale and the growth potential for now maintain the game division in the conglomerate

Source: Bloomberg