Aurora Store app store gets update with new interface and improvements

The Aurora Store open source app store is one of the most used by those who have the default installation of apps via custom ROMs; or who own devices without Google services. After a long time without considerable changes, the channel finally got a robust update, which brought a new look and improvements in its operation.

The Aurora Store v4 update comes with significant user interface optimization. Following a pattern very similar to that of Google Play, it became much easier to locate yourself among the countless applications present; as well as search them, since now there is a search bar in place of greater prominence.

Still in the field of appearance, one of the orders most made by users was the option of a dark theme for the store. The developer decided to fulfill this request and created not just one, but three new alternatives, called Pitch Black, Dark-X and Disskord, which can be customized with accent colors in certain parts of the screen.

In operation, Aurora Store v4 fixed a number of bugs and flaws, and brought new installation options. In addition to downloading the store directly from the Aurora server, the user can run it via Root, as well as from the APK or through a native distributor.

Aurora Store is only compatible with Android devices, from version 5 onwards. To download the store, just visit your official website.