Avast improves protection of its free firewall; see what changes

Avast has released updates for Avast Free Antivirus, its free security solution; and for Avast Premium Security, a paid program that has more robust protection settings. The new versions bring news to the firewall of both software.

In the case of Avast Free Antivirus, the update brought a new firewall for the solution, capable of protecting users against a wider range of threats, all for free.

In Avast Premium Security, the update adds new advanced security features. firewall for more effective protection against data leaks, spoofing attacks and malicious devices when scanning open ports on the user’s PC.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“The complexity of today’s threats can make it difficult for people to keep track and understand how to best protect their digital lives. We’ve enhanced our flagship Avast Antivirus product with a firewall free, to make it easier for people to keep their online lives safe,” says Vita Santrucek, director of product at Avast.

Details of Avast’s New Firewall

THE firewall from Avast provides an additional layer of protection by preventing unauthorized remote access when connected to your home network or unknown networks in transit. The tool contains the following features for users of the free version of Windows:

THE firewall monitors network security by observing and filtering inbound and outbound traffic, preventing unauthorized access to the user’s network or shared files, and blocking insecure inbound internet traffic; as well as properly setting your mode to Public or Private, depending on what the situation calls for.

When the user is involved in riskier activities, such as connecting to public networks in a cafe or at an airport, Public mode offers high protection. It blocks all incoming connections initiated by other computers and some ports/services, limits communication with other devices; and normally makes the device undiscoverable on the network.

In Private mode, on networks configured as trusted, the firewall blocks a minimal amount of traffic, leaving the computer visible; and all configured services are allowed by default, such as incoming Remote Desktop, file and printer sharing. Defense also features a simple “set and forget” option for user convenience; and easy customization options in advanced customization.

In the paid version available in Avast Premium Security, the firewall It relies on the defenses offered for free and also has leak protection, preventing computers from diluting potentially confidential information on the network, such as username, machine and email. In addition, the port scan alert informs you of detection of other malicious devices trying to scan your PC for open entries and other vulnerabilities.

Finally, the firewall premium also warns users about Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) spoofing attacks, which allow cybercriminals to infiltrate a local network, masking your computer as a member to steal information through various types of cyber threats.