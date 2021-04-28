Avoid upgrading to Ubuntu 21.04, ask developers

Ubuntu developers are asking all users not to upgrade their installations from version 20.10 to the newly released 21.04. The warning was given by Ubuntu bugmaster Brian Muray in a post on the operating system developers’ mailing list.

The reason is a serious problem in the shim, which can prevent booting on machines equipped with the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI). As mentioned in the Hirsute Hippo release notes, the current version of shim on Ubuntu 21.04 is not compatible with EFI version 1.10, which will make these, mostly older computers, unbootable after the upgrade.

This flaw has already been reported by the user Balint Reczey, who had the problem with a 2012 MacBook Air. To recover, Reczey had to go back to using the old installation to overwrite some files, wear and tear that the developers obviously want to avoid.

In a simplified way, the shim it is a “pre-bootloader” that runs on UEFI systems, whose purpose is to execute a piece of code signed by Microsoft and incorporate the certificates that sign the GRUB binaries, so that you can load the “real” bootloader. When there is a problem, the data chain that depends on it is interrupted and the system does not start.

Only update when Canonical sends

The situation is so delicate that the creators have disabled the update tool and request that no one does the manual upgrade. Typically, as soon as a new version is available, users receive a notification to update with just one click.

Murray points out that developers will re-enable update notifications as soon as a new version of shim works with EFI 1.10. For now, there is no prediction of when this should occur, so the way is to wait with the old version.

Released last week by Canonical, Ubuntu 21.04 brings as one of its main highlights the wayland graphics server protocol enabled by default. This should make the system look smoother and more fluid. The system incorporates the Linux 5.11 kernel, the most recent available at this time, in addition to improving power management with a “power mode”.