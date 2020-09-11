Backwards compatibility: Xbox Series S will run games in “Xbox One S mode” without 4K

Microsoft’s most affordable alternative to the new generation of consoles, the Xbox Series S will play backwards compatible games only in “Xbox One S mode”, that is, without the 4K resolution available for the current Xbox One X.

The statement was obtained from Microsoft on the website Gamespew. According to the Redmond giant, the Xbox Series S will make improvements to the texture and frame rate of older games, despite not having support for the 2160p. Check it out below:

“The Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next-generation console and to play next-generation games at 1440P at 60fps. To provide the highest quality of backward-compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward-compatible games, applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR. ” Microsoft

It is important to note that the Xbox Series S will have a superior Xbox One X system, due to the better performance of the next generation GameCore OS. However, it will still have some disadvantages at points, such as RAM and raw GPU power.

In other words, to have a 4K experience, both in new and backward compatible games, it will only be possible when buying an Xbox Series X – which will arrive at a price equivalent to Xbox One X.

It is worth remembering that the lack of improved compatibility of the Xbox Series S for the One X was already expected by analyst John Linneman, from Digital Foundry, as was reported earlier this Friday (11).

So, do you believe that the future “cheap” video game from Microsoft will be successful in the market? Tell us!