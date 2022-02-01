Banco BMG will select startups for possible partnerships and acquisitions

Banco BMG and innovation consultancy Troposlab announced this Monday (31) the BMG Open 2022 program, which will select up to 20 startups for possible partnerships, investments and/or acquisitions by the bank.

The institution seeks fintechs and startups from big data, internet of things, industrial automation, business management, marketing/sales or other businesses that target the banking and financial segment.

Some of the requirements for selected futures are:

Present projects that allow the diversification of products in the banking sector;

Disseminate viable and socially responsible business models for the financial and banking system, as well as new processes focused on user experience, solutions in customer analysis and mapping;

Foster solutions that facilitate customer access to financial resources (access to lines of credit, reconciliation of receipts, scheduled collection, among others).

Startups that participate in the program will be offered:

Possibility of partnership with BMG, through the provision of services and/or products offered;

Possibility of acquiring your startup with equity participation by Bmg or companies of its economic group;

Connection between the finalist startups with potential BMG investors;

Networking with the technology and innovation ecosystem;

Experience acquired in participating in an investment selection process;

Refine and adjust your company’s business plan, with the help of professionals with extensive market experience.

Those interested in participating in the BMG Open must register through the website until March 18, 2022. The program team will advise on the next steps. The disclosure of the selected startups will take place until March 30, the date on which the chosen ones will have access to services and mentorships. The presentation of projects to Banco BMG takes place between April 25 and May 20.