Banned WhatsApp accounts may request case review directly in the app

To be banned from WhatsApp, a person needs to break the relatively flexible rules of the application. In general, you need to perform mass mailing actions, which are considered spam, or use robots to distribute content in an automated way. Even so, many innocent people end up being victims because their accounts are improperly flagged by the app’s analytics system.

As a result, the world’s most popular chat app develops a unique feature to enable ban review. When an account is deleted, it can ask the app team for a re-examination of the case — this should expedite restoring access for those who were mistakenly deleted.

As it uses computerized systems to detect illegal activities, WhatsApp is subject to errors. In many cases these people today have had to contact application support and it still takes a long time to recover. If this is already harmful to the accounts of individuals, imagine for those who use the program as a source of income.

The new feature will allow the restoration of user accounts faster, within 24 hours, based on manual review of the deletion. While analyzing the order, the WhatsApp team will keep all conversations and other information intact. If the illegal activity is confirmed, the ban will be validated and the number permanently removed from the platform.

The feature is being worked on to land in a future version of WhatsApp for iOS, although it should also be in beta for Android at some point. There is still no official release date, so it only remains to wait until some official positioning by the company.

Have you ever been unfairly banned from WhatsApp? What happened? Share your experience with us.