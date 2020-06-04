Barretos, Viosa and more! Vivo Fibra reaches nine new cities with double internet

Vivo is bringing its fiber broadband internet service (FFTH, fiber to the user’s home) to nine new cities this early June.

In the state of São Paulo, Arujá, Barretos, Embu Guaçu, Mirassol, Registro and Tatuí were chosen; in Minas Gerais Itaúna and Viçosa, and in Espírito Santo Aracruz.

The carrier offers packages of up to 300 MB of internet, with limited special promotions that can double the speed of access to the service. The 100 MB plan, for example, grants double speed, 200 MB, for 12 months.

In addition, if the user has other services of the company can benefit even more: if there is mobile line with the same CPF of the subscription is granted a bonus of 4G of 50 GB monthly, for 12 months as well.

As Vivo operates most of its services by a single cable, the launch of Vivo Fibra in these new regions also means the arrival of the company’s pay TV and fixed telephony service. Thus, when assembling a combo, the user can get good discounts to take the three services at once, and on a single invoice.

As most carriers do nowadays, the internet plan arrives with aggregated multimedia services such as ESPN Watch, Interactive Sport Plus, Discovery Kids, or even Cartoon Network App and Fox Play in more advanced packages.

It is worth remembering, another recent novelty of the company was the launch of new mobile phone packages. Vivo Easy has gained a monthly subscription mode, which accumulates unused internet, and Selfie plans have gained a new option that includes Spotify subscription.

