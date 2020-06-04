Home Technology news Barretos, Viosa and more! Vivo Fibra reaches nine new cities with double...
Technologynews

Barretos, Viosa and more! Vivo Fibra reaches nine new cities with double internet

By kenyan

Vivo is bringing its fiber broadband internet service (FFTH, fiber to the user’s home) to nine new cities this early June.

In the state of São Paulo, Arujá, Barretos, Embu Guaçu, Mirassol, Registro and Tatuí were chosen; in Minas Gerais Itaúna and Viçosa, and in Espírito Santo Aracruz.

The carrier offers packages of up to 300 MB of internet, with limited special promotions that can double the speed of access to the service. The 100 MB plan, for example, grants double speed, 200 MB, for 12 months.

In addition, if the user has other services of the company can benefit even more: if there is mobile line with the same CPF of the subscription is granted a bonus of 4G of 50 GB monthly, for 12 months as well.

As Vivo operates most of its services by a single cable, the launch of Vivo Fibra in these new regions also means the arrival of the company’s pay TV and fixed telephony service. Thus, when assembling a combo, the user can get good discounts to take the three services at once, and on a single invoice.

As most carriers do nowadays, the internet plan arrives with aggregated multimedia services such as ESPN Watch, Interactive Sport Plus, Discovery Kids, or even Cartoon Network App and Fox Play in more advanced packages.

It is worth remembering, another recent novelty of the company was the launch of new mobile phone packages. Vivo Easy has gained a monthly subscription mode, which accumulates unused internet, and Selfie plans have gained a new option that includes Spotify subscription.

What do you think of Vivo’s services? Do you use any? Tell us in the comments!

Previous articleNeighborhood in which George Floyd lived pays his respects: “We want to understand”
Next articleMedia: Wolfsburg lose race for N’Doram

RELATED ARTICLES

news

Oppo A12, A11k and A52 debut next week in India to head-ahead with Galaxy M line

kenyan -
Recent information published by tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that several Oppo intermediaries will debut next week in India to face the models currently offered...
Read more
news

Moto E and G Fast intermedirios are announced in the U.S. with competitive preos

kenyan -
Motorola seems to be increasingly committed to bumping head-on with Chinese Xiaomi, whether it's delivering models with very similar settings in different nomenclatures to...
Read more
news

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro become compatible with HEVC recording to occupy less space

kenyan -
The newest versions of OxygenOS (10.5.8 and 10.5.10) released just now for the current OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro line tops have just led...
Read more
15,706FansLike
3,460FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Echesa relieved as Court orders return of vehicle, firearm

News Chuoyo Protus -
A Nairobi court has handed former CS Rashid Echesa a relief after ordering for the release of his car and firearm. In the ruling, Magistrate...
Read more

Protests break out in Senegal over lockdown and curfew

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
Protests have broken out in Senegal over the imposition of curfew as the country looks to ease restrictions after three months. In a news report...
Read more

President Uhuru removes 16 Ruto allies from top committee positions

News Laiza Maketso -
The rift between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his DP William Ruto continues widening. In a recent purge in the Jubilee coalition, 16 members of parliament...
Read more

Hydroxychloroquine trials on COVID patients to continue – the WHO

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the continuation of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment trials. In the update, WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that...
Read more

Nairobi Metropolitan Service offically a public office

News Laiza Maketso -
Nairobi Metropolitan Service officially falls under the Executive Office of the President, making it a public office. Following the new development under Executive Order 1...
Read more

Derek Chauvin charge upgraded to second-degree murder

News Chuoyo Protus -
Minneapolis Attorney General, Keith Ellison has stated that Derek Chauvin will now be charged with second-degree murder. Derek Chauvin was the officer who knelt on...
Read more

Kanini Kega’s plan to impeach Aden Duale disclosed

Politics Laiza Maketso -
On Wednesday, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly and Garissa Town MP revealed Kanini Kega's plan to impeach him. "I am aware of Kieni's...
Read more

The new, tough rules on handling and burying corpses

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following the seventh imported case of coronavirus in Kisumu county, the county government has come up with strict rules for handling dead bodies. When a...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke