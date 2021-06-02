Battlefield 6 | Awaited new chapter of the franchise gains announcement date

We finally know when the new Battlefield will be officially introduced to the world. Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the new installment of the franchise will be revealed on June 9th — this after a series of leaks that practically described the entire contents of the advertisement trailer.

According to the official profile of the franchise on Twitter, the revelation will be made at 9:00 am, Brasília time, next Wednesday. The publication also has a short video that doesn’t show much, just the logo with the name Battlefield and the series’ soundtrack, but suggests that the game’s setting will indeed be in modern times or even in the near future, something the leaks already indicated.

On its official website, EA highlights that it is the “next generation of Battlefield”, evidencing that the game’s focus will really be on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X firepower. Not that anyone would doubt that, but it’s the kind of speech that game developers have been adopting for some time now.

In April, DICE praised the leap the new generation will allow the franchise, allowing the game to offer even bigger combat on a scale never seen before. How much of this is true we’ll find out next week.