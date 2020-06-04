Best Android and iOS games of the week [04/06/2020]

June arrives at its first weekly cycle, and with it we have our good and routine selection of games, with the purpose of bringing good game options so that you, dear reader, can guarantee quality entertainment on your weekend.

There are 10 games for Android and iOS, belonging to several categories to ensure interesting options for you to enjoy a good game. It is worth remembering that there are some titles that are only available to iPhone and iPad users, as well as others that are paid, so stay tuned at the time of download.

Now, without further ado, check out the list!

Angelo and Deemon