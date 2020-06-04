Best Android and iOS games of the week [04/06/2020]

June arrives at its first weekly cycle, and with it we have our good and routine selection of games, with the purpose of bringing good game options so that you, dear reader, can guarantee quality entertainment on your weekend.
There are 10 games for Android and iOS, belonging to several categories to ensure interesting options for you to enjoy a good game. It is worth remembering that there are some titles that are only available to iPhone and iPad users, as well as others that are paid, so stay tuned at the time of download.
Now, without further ado, check out the list!
Angelo and Deemon
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest is a classic point-and-click adventure game inspired by the best works from LucasArts and Double Fine Productions!
Lightning lights up a chain of breathtaking events, and a blogger follows the Grim Reaper to Hell.
Angelo’s channel suffers from a lack of likes and views. He needs them. At any cost. Deciding to record his journey to another world with the Grim Reaper, he hopes to create the most popular, most appreciated and hottest video of all time.
Unfortunately for Angelo, this world is hell. And it’s inhabited by people with more than a few problems, who will need his help.
Pay a visit to devil himself! But be careful because … Well… you’ll see.
In hell, Angelo won’t be traveling alone. Even a blogger needs a mate.