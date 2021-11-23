Best PDF Compress Tools on iPhone, Mac and iPad

PDF is one of the most convenient formats for saving and sharing files with others. Its format is practically universal: even created on a Mac or iPhone, it can be opened on an Android, Windows and other devices. However, it can be difficult to enjoy its benefits if, after creating it, it gets too big.

Best Apps to Shrink PDF Size

You may have noticed that very heavy PDFs can make it unfeasible to share via email attachments or in conversations via WhatsApp and other messengers. That’s why we’ve separated for you some websites and programs for iPhone, iPad and Mac that lighten the “weight” of the PDF to make it easier to send it to others or reduce the consumption of computer/cloud storage. Check out!

1. Compress pdf file

Compatibility: iOS, iPadOS

iOS, iPadOS Price: free

As the name implies, this application brilliantly reduces the size of PDF files. In addition to being free, its interface is quite simple and there aren’t even other tools available. So there are no secrets, just open it and tap “Select PDF”, choose a file in iCloud Drive and wait for it to be compressed.

2. I Love PDF

I Love PDF is a very popular website for converting as well as compressing PDF files. It’s free and it also has its own iPhone app and is very highly rated in the App Store. You can download it for free and use the resources available.

To start a compression, just open the application and tap the “Tools” tab. Finally, look for “Compress PDF” — among the hundred options it offers — hit “+” to import a file, and start the task.

3. Smallpdf

Smallpdf is another free and very versatile application, with several useful tools for those who need to deal with PDF files — among them, of course, compression. Its feature availability is quite similar to other similar apps, however, everything is aligned in a more organized and cleaner interface.

To compress a file, just tap the “Tools” tab and search the list for “Compress PDF”. Okay, just select a file to start compression.

4. Lightweight PDF

Compatibility: Mac

Mac Price: free

If you’re looking for a free Mac-only PDF compress app, Lightweith can help you. It is a very simple and to the point software, with very satisfactory results. After opening it on your computer, just drag a PDF file and wait for the conversion. Practical, isn’t it?

5. CleverPDF

Compatibility: Mac

Mac Price: free

CleverPDF is a complete PDF file editing software. In addition to compressing, it also offers other tools that can be useful to many users. Although it has many features, its interface is simple to use and the app does a very competent job.

To compress a PDF, open CleverPDF and go to “Compress PDF”. Then click “Add”, choose a PDF and start converting. You can even edit the options to adjust the conversion parameters as you like.

How to add PDF from Google Drive to iPhone

When using the PDF compression tools, you should notice that the iCloud Drive screen automatically opens to select a file. If the PDF you want to reduce the size is in Google Drive or another cloud app, you must select it in the window opened by the app. Before, make sure you have downloaded the corresponding app and logged in.

To select Google Drive or another cloud service, tap the “Explore” tab (at the bottom of the screen), then tap “Explore” and the three-dot button with a circle around it. Finally, tap “Edit”, select the app, tap “OK” and open it in the tool.