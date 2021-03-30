Better Call Saul may have villains return in sixth season

The final season of Better Call Saul has already started to be recorded and the news keeps coming to the fans. This time, the series’ official Twitter account indicated that three popular villains in the plot may be returning to the new episodes. Check it out below:

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd – Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer) and Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) can be seen in the image that accompanies the caption “only three cool and terrifying guys”. The tweet comes a short time later after screenwriter Thomas Schnauz declared on social media that he had finished drafting the season finale, but it is not known if the trio will actually appear in the last episode of the series.

Lalo was last seen escaping an assassination attempt orchestrated by Nacho (Michael Mando), his former colleague. Dom Eladio was also accompanied by Nacho in his last appearance, dealing with matters related to the Albuquerque cartel. Juan, on the other hand, was with Eladio and Nacho, although he seemed a little skeptical about the plans of the other characters.

Although they appeared in the fifth season, there is no information as to whether the trio will remain in the series for the last few episodes. What is known about Better Call Saul so far it is that the final season is already in production and the protagonist Bob Odenkirk revealed in an interview that the new episodes “explode in a million directions”, referring to the amount of violence at the end of the series.

The prequel to Breaking Bad will end with thirteen episodes that do not have a set date yet to premiere. The series was expected to return in 2021, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production is only starting now. The five seasons of Better Call Saul are available on Netflix, as well as all seasons Breaking Bad.