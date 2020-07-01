Better control (joystick) to buy | All Cell Phone Guide

Highlight of each joystick

TudoCelular has been preparing several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other interesting electronics to buy. We have already listed a guide with the best gamer mouse and keyboard options. Now we have gathered here the best joystick controls to be used both on your PC and your phone.

Here we list products from famous brands such as the Microsoft controller (which can be used with Xbox, PC or even smartphone), in addition to other joysticks that were designed with Android in mind.

Our list seeks to bring together more accessible models that only deliver a good experience, as well as more robust models that bring more advanced technologies and several extra buttons to boost the gaming experience.

The models will be organized by price, but we will make clear the highlight of each one and the advantages of investing in a more expensive model. As prices change frequently, the products listed will not always be ordered by price perfectly.

PG-9025 handle

Looking for a cheap joystick to boost your Android gaming experience? The Ipega PG-9025 is the most cost-effective option. Unlike the Xbox and PS4 controllers we have listed, this one comes with support on the controller itself for you to attach your phone. It works with both Android and iPhone.

Even though it is a low cost control, it has an internal battery that delivers an average of 15 hours of gaming, which is a very good time for the price. Its build quality is not equal to the options of Microsoft and Sony, as expected by the difference in price, even so it delivers good comfort, being very light and compact.

OEX Origin GD100

Are you looking for an affordable gamepad to play with your Android phone, but not a big fan of ÍPega products? An alternative would be OEX’s Origin. It has a very generic design of controls for PC and mobile. It comes with support to hold the smartphone and promises a 5-hour autonomy.

It does not bring any extra functionality and is indicated for those looking for a more basic joystick just for casual games. It has indication LEDs to monitor the battery charge. At the top there are four buttons, two triggers as is standard on controls like Xbox or PlayStation.

PG-9099 handle

A more recent option from ÍPega is the PG-9099. It has a design inspired by the Microsoft controller and its D-Pad is very reminiscent of the Xbox Elite controller. Its finish is more neat with rubberized material that makes it slip less from the hand, especially for those who sweat a lot when playing.

It does not have as many buttons as the other model of the brand we mentioned, but bet on better ergonomics for being more “full-bodied”. Its autonomy is also very good and lasts an average of 16 hours of gaming before needing to recharge it. In addition to being compatible with PC and Android, you can even connect it to your Android TV.

Multilaser Warrior

If you are looking for a national product with a one year warranty, there is the Warrior from Multilaser. It has better build quality than the two iPega models we have listed. Made especially for cell phones up to 6 inches, the Warrior controller can also be used with PCs and even consoles, such as the PS3, as long as you use it with a USB cable.

Its design is inspired by the Xbox controller, as is quite common in the joystick market. They have few buttons compared to the rivals of ÍPega. Here we have only the essentials to play. In general it is a simple control for the price charged. It ends up being heavier than the two we mentioned, but there are those who prefer such a control.

PG-9023 handle

If you have a tablet and prefer to play on it than on your cell phone, the PG-9023 is the best choice. Its shape is different from the PG-9025 which looks more like a traditional joystick. This model has a retractable mechanism to couple smartphones and tablets between the set of buttons. More compact phones will not handle this control, but as most recent models are arriving at 6 inches or more, this will not be a problem.

Just like the other ÍPega control we’ve listed, this one also has dedicated multimedia controls. They are for you to control a video or music player. The setup with Android phones is quite simple, just press the Home button and start pairing via Bluetooth. If the connection is not made at first, holding the X and Home buttons together should resolve.

Sony DualShock 4

DualShock 4 is the controller that was released with the PS4 and that can also be used to play on PC and Android. The configuration is very similar to that of the Xbox controller. You can hold the Share and PS buttons at the same time for a few seconds until the LED at the top of the controller starts to flash white.

On the cell phone, just go to Bluetooth, activate the connection and put it to pair with the Wireless Controller device that should appear in the list. The same for using DualShock 4 on Windows. An advantage against Microsoft control is that you don’t need batteries. Simply plug into the USB port to recharge the battery. The LED on the top of the controller notifies you when the battery has been recharged.

Microsoft Xbox One

The Xbox One controller is a good choice for controlling games on almost any platform. In addition to being able to use it on Microsoft’s own console, it works perfectly with Windows PCs and even Android phones. To control games on your phone using the Xbox controller you need to stop it via Bluetooth. To do this, touch the button with the Xbox logo, it will start to flash slowly. Then press the button on the top of the controller to make the LED flash faster.

On a cell phone with Bluetooth activating and searching for new devices, you will see the Xbox Wireless Controller appear in the list. Touch it and you’re done. Now it is possible to control both the phone and the games. Keep in mind that not all Android games have native support for controls. Most were developed to be controlled by the cell phone screen. A disadvantage of this control for Sony’s rival is still using batteries.

PG-9057 handle

And here we have another gamepad model from ÍPega, in this case the PG-9057. What is different about it from the other brand joysticks we have listed? Well, it starts with the fact that it has a pistol shape, being a great control for those who are addicted to shooting games.

It comes equipped with four customizable triggers, which allows you to play FPS and shooters with maximum performance. In addition, this model also has two analog levers, a D-pad directional control, customizable ABXY buttons, smartphone support and system selector, which makes it possible to switch the device easily.

GameSir G5

Want the best controller to play on Android? Then you will have to invest heavily in the GameSir G5. What makes it better than the others we quote? While the other controls bring two analog ones, be they allies as in DualShock 4 or asymmetrical as in Xbox, in this one you will have a kind of sliding disc, that simulates the commands of playing on the screen of the cell phone.

This gives you better controls for shooting games, MOBA and even action games. It also features a unique key mapping system, which even saves you from being banned from games like PUBG Mobile. It also has the classic shot buttons in the Microsoft standard, and even comes with more that can be used as macro for various functions. This is, without a doubt, the most complete joystick control on our list.

Razer Serval

When it comes to gaming products, it is impossible to leave Razer aside. The company has even launched gamer phones and also bet on gamepads with Android support. Serval is a model that can be found in the national market and costs much more than several others listed. What’s so special about him?

The Razer Serval is a control of excellent quality and durability. Its model is very reminiscent of the Xbox One gamepad, offering two analog and two trigger buttons. It supports Razer Forge TV, a device that allows you to connect up to three more controllers to play games with four players.