Bionic eye: brain implant will be tested in humans who have lost their sight

Have you ever imagined the possibility of a person who lost his sight seeing again? This is what a team of researchers from Monash University in Australia intends to do. For this, they developed a bionic device that can restore part of the vision and provide a visual perception of the spaces, through a brain implant. Now, they are preparing for the first clinical tests of the experiment in humans.

For more than 10 years the group of scientists has been working on the Gennaris project to understand brain implant systems. From these researches, scientists arrived at the current models of miniature wireless implants, which will be installed on the surface of the participants’ brains to restore at least part of their vision.

Australian researchers must test human brain implant as if it were a bionic eye (Image: Reproduction / Monash University)

In the case of blindness, many people are clinically blind, because they have damaged optic nerves (structures that capture information from the retina), that is, the signals received are not transmitted from the retina to the vision center, which is the brain. In addition to this application, the researchers investigate how to use brain implants to treat other neurological conditions that, until now, are intractable, such as limb paralysis.

How does bionic vision work?

To use the implants, the volunteer must wear a kind of personalized helmet with a camera and a wireless transmitter, a vision processing unit and a set of 9 mm brain implants. The images must be captured by the video camera and will be sent to the vision processor – much like a smartphone -, where everything will be interpreted and the most important information of the scene will be extracted.

After the observation of the outside world, the processed data will be transmitted to circuits inside the brain implants. In this process, the data is converted into specific patterns of electrical pulses, which will stimulate the brain through microelectrodes, with a thickness equal to that of a hair.

Through brain implants, researchers want to recover vision (Image: Reproduction / Monash University)

“Cortical vision prostheses seek to restore visual perception to those who have lost sight, providing electrical stimulation to the visual cortex – the region of the brain that receives, integrates and processes visual information,” explains Professor Lowery, involved in the project. “Our product creates a visual pattern from combinations of up to 172 points of light (phosphenes), which provide information for the individual to navigate inside and outside and recognize the presence of people and objects around them”, adds the scientist.

Next research steps

“If it is successful [a pesquisa], the MVG team [da universidade] will seek to create a new commercial company focused on providing vision for people with intractable blindness and movement into the arms of people paralyzed by quadriplegia, transforming their health care ”, comments Philip Lewis, leader of the Australian project. However, the dates of when the research will actually begin in humans have not yet been released.

In parallel, another research from Monash University, published in the International Journal of Neural Engineering, described the testing of sheep brain implants and the biological response to these prostheses. “The results of the study indicate that long-term stimulation via wireless arrays can be achieved without inducing widespread tissue damage, nor visible behavioral problems or seizures resulting from stimulation,” says the study’s lead author, Jeffrey V. Rosenfeld.

To access the study developed with sheep, click on here.

Source: Monash University