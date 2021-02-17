Bitcoin and other currencies gain space on Apple Pay and Google Pay

Samsung Pay and Google Pay will support cryptocurrencies through BitPay, a mobile payment platform that works with digital currencies. A recent statement from the company states that by the end of this quarter it will offer a card for these applications that will be initially launched in the United States.

In practice, you can use bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, for conventional payments on Samsung Pay and Google Pay. The BitPay card immediately converts the desired cryptocurrencies to traditional currencies and then carries out the transaction, operating under the Mastercard banner. USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD stablecoins, linked to the dollar, will also be supported.

Apple Pay already integrates the BitPay card and offers exactly the same tool. Now, Samsung Pay and Google Pay will be the next step in expanding the company’s cryptocurrency payment services.

“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet customers who use our card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their cryptocurrencies,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair in official announcement. “Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easier and more convenient to use our card in more places, from everyday items to luxury shopping.”

Other companies offer cryptocurrency payments

This is not the first cryptocurrency service to integrate with a major mobile payment platform. In March 2020, Coinbase announced that Android users could use their Coinbase card on Google Pay to make payments with digital currencies.

Tesla announced along with its recent billion dollar purchase of bitcoins that it has now accepted cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for its products. Mastercard also announced last week that it will integrate digital currencies this year.

Mastercard, for example, has been operating partnerships similar to BitPreço for some time. However, in a recent announcement, the card company said it would offer something very restricted today: payments directly with cryptocurrencies, with no conversions to fiat currencies in the middle of the process.

Cryptocurrencies gain more and more space

Bitcoin hit the highest price in its history at $ 51,735 in the last 24 hours. Ether continues to have its greatest accumulated appreciation in this year of 2021. Other cryptocurrencies are also falling in popular taste and more and more news is coming out about these digital currencies.

The result is greater interest from institutional and retail investors over cryptocurrencies. In addition to Tesla, MicroStrategy, the enterprise software company, already owns more than $ 3.5 billion in bitcoin and has announced that it will invest an additional $ 600 million in crypto. Naturally, payment platforms seek to update and integrate digital currencies into the daily lives of ordinary people.

With information: Android Authority