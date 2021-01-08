Bitcoin rally leads new investors to cryptocurrencies

The recent wave of record-breaking bitcoin (BTC) prices introduced the crypto market to potential new buyers. As a report by the CNBC published on Friday (08), the largest online cryptocurrency exchanges and brokers, such as Coinbase and Binance, registered an increase in trading activity of multiple digital currencies, indicating the entry of new retail investors.

Online investment platforms EToro and Revolut have declared to the CNBC which saw a considerable increase in new registrations and the volume of cryptocurrency trading in 2021.

EToro said that on January 4 it registered 61% more bitcoin-holding users and 49% more ether (ETH) users on the platform compared to last year. EToro’s market analyst said that cryptocurrencies are becoming popular and more and more investors are expanding their purchases. “There will be volatility, which is natural after the gains we saw, but the long-term trend is clear,” concludes Peters.

Revolut stated that it received 300,000 new cryptocurrency customers in general in just the last 30 days. Its customers are mainly bitcoin, XRP and ether users, all of which are digital currencies that have undergone significant highs in a row.

Other cryptocurrencies are driven by bitcoin

Other digital assets alternative to bitcoin have been gaining more and more relevance following the dramatic rise in recent weeks of the largest cryptocurrency in the market. Ether, for example, hit the price of US $ 1,000 for the first time since the beginning of 2018.

Not only has the bitcoin giant gained even more recognition and is falling more and more into the popular taste of retail investors, but this same phenomenon attracts potential buyers to know the so-called ‘altcoins’, cheaper alternatives that also bring great investment potential.

CryptoCompare data indicated that cryptocurrency trading volumes hit a record high of $ 68.3 billion on Sunday, also the date of the first of this year’s successive bitcoin price records.

Retail investors hold bitcoin high

The new bitcoin boom may recall what happened in 2017, when the cryptocurrency also burst in prices reaching more than $ 20,000 to then devalue by almost 85% by 2018, dropping to $ 3,000. However, the bubble of the past is not comparable to what is happening today.

Unlike years ago, the records of the past few weeks were driven by a very broad set of factors and different from a simple speculative bubble. The main one is the entry of important institutional investors in the market in 2020. The so-called “big players”, such as PayPal, Grayscale, JP Morgan and Microstrategy, for example, invest significant amounts in bitcoin, in other cryptocurrencies and in companies of the sector.

While the big ones drive the value of bitcoin upwards, retail investors who contribute much more modest amounts individually and numerous in group, support the price of the digital currency.

With information: CNBC