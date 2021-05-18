Black Panther 2 | Martin Freeman reveals first reactions to the film’s script

In an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden, Martin Freeman, who plays Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), revealed his first contact with the script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor has appeared in two features of the Infinity Saga: Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, in addition to being confirmed following the latter.

“I got a call from Zoom with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago, I think,” Freeman said during the chat. “He meticulously guided me through all of my character’s beats in the movie. He took me through the movie, but incorporating my character’s beats.”

As in Marvel Studios everything is done under great secrecy, the actor did not give much details, but revealed his reaction to seeing the script for the first time. “Some things were really really weird, and I think [Coogler] he could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying … He kept talking slowly and saying ‘follow me, this will work’. “

Before finalizing, the actor added: “We haven’t done it yet, who knows, we can make it horrible. But I hope we don’t, and I hope people have a surprise.”

Death of Chadwick Boseman

Martin Freeman took the opportunity to comment on the death of his former co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year. “The hope is that we will do justice to the first film and Chadwick’s legacy. And, hopefully, we will make another good film.”

Marvel recently made it official that the title of the sequel to black Panther will take the suffix Wakanda Forever, but did not reveal what his plot will be. Last year, during Disney Investor Day 2020, Kevin Feige, Marvel’s big boss, clarified that the studios will not replace the actor as the hero. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has indicated that we are unlikely to see his character Erik Killmonger back, although he added: “Never say never.”

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to arrive on July 8, 2022 and is currently in the pre-production phase. The first film is available in the catalog of Disney +.