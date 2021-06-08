Black Panther 2 may have Namor played by Tenoch Huerta, rumor claims

One of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated and speculative films, black panther 2 can bring a new character in its cast: Namor, the Undersea Prince. According to information obtained by the website Illuminerdi, the hero will be played on the big screen by Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) and will appear with figures such as Namora and Attuma.

Although naturally associated with the Fantastic Four universe, the character has also appeared in several Avengers and X-Men stories, among other groups. In Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU), there is a small reference to its existence in Avengers: Ultimatum, in the speech in which the character Okoye mentions about the existence of underwater earthquakes.

In the comics, Namor appeared in 1939 in the pages of Marvel Comics #1, published by Timely Comics, the forerunner of today’s Marvel Comics. Created by Bill Everett, he was once an enemy (and later an ally) of the United States, an anti-hero who could both fight and ally with the Fantastic Four, and, more recently, has revealed himself as one of history’s first mutants — an element that can help the MCU introduce this concept.

So far, little is known about the story of Black Panther 2, which garnered lukewarm comments from actor Martin Freeman — who later publicly praised the script in an interview with The One Show. Again directed by Ryan Coogler, the film will be known in the United States as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and should not present a replacement for the protagonist, played in the first film by Chadwick Boseman, a victim of cancer in 2020.

Apart from the official title, little has been confirmed so far about the feature film, which has its premiere scheduled for July 8, 2022. Currently in pre-production phase, the sequel should start shooting soon, the which must be accompanied by new leaks and greater definitions of what we can expect from its history.