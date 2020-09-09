Home Technology Tech news Black Panther | Read more than 250 comics for free on...
Black Panther | Read more than 250 comics for free on ComiXology

Actor Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa interpreter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), left us a victim of colon cancer on August 28. And, apparently, Marvel Comics released more than 250 editions of Black Panther-related titles for free on the ComiXology digital comic platform. It is worth mentioning that neither Casa das Ideias nor the service made an official announcement and the “treat” was discovered by fans – therefore, the time to enjoy it must be very limited.

Among the offerings are recent classics from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent and afrofuturistic phase, as well as stories from Wakanda agents and stories from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. In total, 268 editions are available, all for free, from the ComiXology on Android and application Marvel Comics for iOS – Amazon doesn’t pay App Store fees, so Comixology doesn’t have a version for iPads and iPhones.

ComiXology page (Image: Screenshot / Canaltech)

Or enter the ComiXology website, create an account or login. Then just look for “Black Panther”And select the digital magazines you want to read. Then, close the transaction and read at will. It is worth mentioning that the language is English.

Source: Hyperbeast

