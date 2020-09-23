Black Widow is delayed again and changes the entire Marvel calendar once again

The postponements of major releases in theaters in the year have been recurring this season. After all, the pandemic scenario of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), still without a vaccine, brings many uncertainties regarding the crowding of the public. And Black Widow, the next Marvel Studios movie that was supposed to premiere earlier this year and has had its release changed a few times, undergoes yet another change – and that also moves the dates for other company titles in the 2021 timeline.

Back there, there was talk of Black Widow for February or April, but it ended up staying for May 1st. Then, with COVID-19 advancing around the world, Marvel Studios found it more prudent to leave the film for November 6 – a window that many believed was already able to receive people in the theaters. Now, with the disease still claiming many victims around the world, Disney has decided to change yet again, putting Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) solo film on May 7, 2021, more than a year after the start date .

Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait! – Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2020

As a result, all other films scheduled for 2021 were readjusted. The Eternals from February 12 to November 5 and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leaves May 7 and goes to July 9, date that Disney had already booked, but without a confirmed title until then. With that, Marvel Studios maintains three releases per year, as planned. The curious thing is the fact that Shang Chi now be released before The Eternals – which indicates that the latter’s plot should not have as much influence on the connected story of the other.

But there are doubts after those dates. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness already had its date changed to November 5, 2021, while Thor: Love and Thunder it would be for February 18, 2022. Marvel Studios did not confirm the changes for these films, however, it is quite possible that they will also jump to other windows in 2022. We will wait a little longer, as the expectation is that Disney will present all the new schedule for what had already been confirmed very soon.

Just not to get lost, Marvel Studios in 2021 has the following films:

Black Widow : May 7

: May 7 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : July 9

: July 9 The Eternals: November 5

