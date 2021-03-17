Blizzard fires 50 employees after changes in the esports sector

THE Activision Blizzard laid off about 50 employees in the past few days, including several from the company’s esports industry. In a statement to Bloomberg, after confirming the layoffs, the company cited as a motive the reorganization of strategies and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business.

The company claims that it has noticed that its players have chosen to engage with digital games and esports in a different way and that, like any other sport, entertainment and live streaming business, it has had to adapt because of the impact of the pandemic.

Activision Blizzard also said that dismissed employees will receive three-month unemployment insurance, health insurance for the next 12 months and a $ 200 gift card for Battle.net, the company’s PC gaming platform.

Despite focusing on the esports team, the layoffs also reached other arms of the company, such as King, creator of the success Candy Crush, which today is also part of Activision Blizzard, after being acquired in 2015.

What changes?

Little is known how the layoffs will impact Blizzard’s game production or broadcast its esports matches. Details of who was fired and exactly which team were not released.

What is known, however, is that the layoffs occurred a month after BlizzCon 2021 was held, which was completely online. The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it is an annual celebration of Activision Blizzard, to show its main news to the public and which involves the movement of the entire company.

With information: The Verge.