Blizzard indicates that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will not be released this year

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have been without news for some time, but the two games can still take a long time to reach the stores. In a presentation to investors, Blizzard indicates that the games can only arrive in 2022.

In its document with tax reports and future plans, the producer expects to explore franchises already established in 2021, to strengthen what will come next year. She mentions that she is constantly working on Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 and “multiple mobile games”.

At some point, Blizzard’s report also says that they anticipate that 2022 will be a great year for the company, while also stating that next year’s growth will depend on what they do in 2021.

Nothing is guaranteed

please note that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 they are games that will depend a lot on online components and that, if they follow the footprint of previous titles, they will have a strong appeal to the concept of “Game as a service”.

Therefore, Blizzard’s statement does not exactly guarantee that the releases will only be in 2022, but it may also indicate that the games receive constant updates after the launch, so that the growth is expanded in the next year.

Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 not come out in 2021. As I mentioned above, the two games have very little confirmed news, in addition to initial images and videos. In addition, Blizzard must be launching its first Diablo Immortal, for mobile phones.

We will know more details and have confirmations on February 19th and 20th, when BlizzCon Online takes place. The traditional Blizzard event went to the virtual format due to the pandemic, but it should bring countless news about current and future games.

With information: Activision Blizzard.