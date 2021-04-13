Blood type does not affect risk of contracting COVID-19, says new study

With the pandemic, much is questioned in relation to the behavior of COVID-19 in our body, and what influences the risks of contracting this disease. However, a North American study published in the JAMA Network Open sought to understand whether certain blood types carry more risks of contracting COVID-19, and concluded that this is not the case.

At the beginning of the pandemic, some reports suggested that people with type A blood were more susceptible to COVID, while those with type O blood were less susceptible. This is the case, for example, of a study carried out in partnership with the Blood Center and the Hospital das Clínicas de Ribeirão Preto (HCRP), from USP. Experts believed in the association of this typing with the lack of antibodies that are present in other types, which ends up getting in the way of fighting the coronavirus.

But this recent analysis, which involved almost 108,000 patients, found no connection between blood type and the risk of contracting the disease that has so worried the world population. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Anderson of the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, the researchers analyzed data from 107,796 patients, among whom 11,500 tested positive for COVID-19 between March 3 and November 2, 2020 and had blood typing recorded.

The experts compared the results of positive and negative tests, of hospitalized and outpatients, and of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) with those who did not go to the ICU. Thus, they assessed the associations between groups A, B, AB and O.

“Blood type was not associated with the susceptibility or severity of the disease, including viral positivity, hospitalization or ICU admission. Compared with blood type O, type A was not associated with increased viral positivity or admission to the ICU. likewise, types B and AB were not associated with worse results than type O “, pointed out the survey.