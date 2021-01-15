Blue Origin could send its first passengers into space as early as April

Following the success of the 14th test flight of its New Shepard rocket yesterday, Jeff Bezos’ space company “Blue Origin” claims to be able to send passengers into space as early as April 2021.

Yesterday’s successful launch of the New Shepard rocket marks a milestone in Blue Origin’s history. The success of the 14th shot (NS-14) gave wings to the space company of the founder of Amazon. He now claims to plan, if the second shot of his capsule scheduled for next February is successful, to send humans into space as early as April.

Blue Origin is not yet at the level of Space X and it is not about crews dedicated to the International Space Station. The first passengers will be customers who will pay to take off in a capsule that will take them to an altitude of 100 km. They will spend a few minutes in zero gravity before coming back down to earth. Equipped with six seats, the capsule is equipped with very large windows that allow you to contemplate the earth and space.

The feat of Blue Origin’s solution is, as with Space X, the fact that not only the capsule, but also the launcher are both reusable. As proof: NS-14 was the 13th flight of the rocket.

