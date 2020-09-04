BOE grows on OLED and should deliver MiniLED screens by the end of the year

Known for providing displays for smartphones from Huawei and other Chinese, BOE has managed to grow in the OLED screen market. In a public conference for investors, the manufacturer revealed that it has shipped more than 16 million OLED screens in the first half of this year.

According to the executives of the Chinese, the second half should be marked by the reheating of the market. Therefore, BOE estimates that over 40 million displays are shipped, of which 4 million were sold in the interval between July and August alone.

If the company succeeds in meeting its goal, BOE will have an incredible 135% annual growth. Of course, the company won’t be able to get close to Samsung yet, but the Chinese has the ambition to threaten the South Korean in the near future.

Thinking of expanding its production capacity, BOE should deliver a new OLED panel plant in the second half of 2021. This should cause the company to deliver around 144 thousand OLED sheets per month.

The OLED display market is dominated by Samsung, which has a 63.2% share. BOE, on the other hand, reaches only 24.4%.

Finally, Chinese executives confirmed that the production of miniLED displays should start in the fourth quarter. However, the company did not say who would buy these panels. Anyway, the Chinese guarantees that the price will be its biggest attraction.