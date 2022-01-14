Boku no Hero will have a battle royale game

Bandai Namco announced that Boku no Hero Academia (or My Hero Academia) will win a free battle royale game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam). The news was announced in a recent publication by Weekly Jump, a weekly magazine about Japan’s top anime and manga.

In a photo of the magazine, shared by user @Atsushi101X, we can see the subtitle of the game, Ultra Rumble, and still images of characters like All Might, Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Shigaraki Tomura. It was also revealed that Bandai Namco will be holding a closed beta of the game. It remains to be seen whether the battle royale will be released only in Japan or in the West as well. More information will be released soon.

Boku no Hero Academia is a manga by Kohei Horikoshi that has 339 chapters so far and is coming to an end. The Bones anime has become a hit with both the East and West and is currently in its fifth season. New episodes are expected to arrive in 2022.

In games, the latest game of Boku no Hero Academia is the open world RPG with gacha elements MHA: The Strongest Hero, released for Android and iOS devices. On consoles, the fighting game My Hero One’s Justice 2 It was the last game in the franchise to be released.