Bolsonaro ignores information security when using WhatsApp on a Samsung phone

President exposed conversations with now former minister Sergio Moro, making it clear that he does not use special communication systems to deal with government issues

Since 2013, with the leaks caused by Edward Snowden, there is no way to discuss a fact: we live in the era of cyberespionage. Hackers, often linked to government agencies, are always looking for ways to gain access to inside information for political or financial advantages.

For this reason, images from last Tuesday (5) were worrying. Amid a dispute with former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro exposed his cell phone to the press, revealing some lack of care for the security of government information.

From the images, it is not difficult to find out that Bolsonaro is using a Galaxy Note 9 to communicate with his ministers. The navigation icons confirm that it is a Samsung device, and the input of the S-Pen, the stylus of Samsung’s handsets, at the bottom of the phone, also confirms the brand of the smartphone. In addition, the fact that the device has a border at the top to house the front camera instead of having a hole in the screen for this also confirms that the model in question is the Note 9.

Through the system interface, it is also easy to realize that it is not a mobile phone that has had a custom ROM, specifically developed to limit security features and risks. The software is identical to any Samsung smartphone you find on the market, which means it has the same security risks as an ordinary phone. It also means that operating system updates are directly in the company’s hand, which can lead to delays in the distribution of security fixes generating vulnerabilities that remain open for a much longer time than ideal.

The use of WhatsApp to discuss sensitive topics also raises some concerns. The app promises end-to-end encryption, which is, in theory, very good, but the fact that the app has its code closed prevents the investigation of the actual security of the system. By using WhatsApp to discuss government issues, the only guarantee that conversations are not intercepted is the company’s promise that this will not happen.

The ideal would be the use of an internally developed encrypted application, supervised by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). If this were not possible, the second best option would be to use an open source app, which could be carefully studied to ensure the security of the information that circulates through it. Similarly, the ideal mobile phone to deal with such delicate topics should be customized to minimize security risks.

How do you do it?

When he was president of the United States, Barack Obama gave the example of what a global political leader’s cell phone should look like. For many years, while in office, he cannot use a smartphone, under the guidance of the country’s Secret Service.

When he finally had the freedom to start using a smartphone in place of his old BlackBerry in 2016 for security reasons, the device was so altered that it was hard to call it “smart,” as he said in an interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon.

“When I got it, I was told, ‘Mr. President, for security reasons, this phone is great, one of the best on the market, but it doesn’t take pictures, you can’t send messages, the phone doesn’t work, you can’t play music,'” Obama said at the time, also comparing the presidential phone to a children’s toy phone.

Despite the jest, this shows the U.S. government’s concern about information security, understanding the importance of protecting presidential communications and preventing potential leaks. Any secret conversation that falls into the hands of opposing countries can bring serious damage to the country.

And at the end of the day, the smartphones we have today are nothing more than microphones and cameras equipped with GPS and internet. They’re the perfect spy device if they have their security broken.