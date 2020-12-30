Boston Dynamics robots also know how to … dance the twist

In a new video, the manufacturer sent his robots on a dance floor, to the rhythms of “Do You Love Me” by the group The Contours. It is frankly spectacular.

For humans, dance parties are prohibited, but not for robots. Boston Dynamics is taking advantage of the end of the year to publish, once again, a rather spectacular video which features its various robots. This time around, the humanoid Atlas, the robot dog Spot and the movable articulated arm Handle find themselves, all perky, on a dance floor to perform a frenzied (and slightly scary) version of “Do You Love Me” by group The Contours, a 1960s hit where we danced the twist.

This isn’t the first time that Boston Dynamics has wriggled its robotic menagerie. In 2018, the robot-dog Spot had already waved its four paws on the rhythms of “Uptown Funk”, performing in passing an admirable version of “Running Man”, a dance step from the 1980s. Note the progress made between the two demonstrations. In the new video, the movements are much more complex.

What should we expect from now on? As Boston Dynamics always wants to raise the bar, we hope that the next step will be an acrobatic demonstration of break dance. What to entertain us a little during the next confinement.