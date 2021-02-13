Bot on Twitter highlights jobs in technology

A robot for job seekers in the technology sector. This is the proposal of Vi Uma Vaga, bot on Twitter that highlights opportunities in the areas of development, artificial intelligence and UX (user experience). The profile has more than 3 thousand followers and they are the ones who help to highlight the information.

Followers can mark the @ViUmaVaga in tweets announcing job opportunities in the technology sector. After that, the bot collects the original tweet and shares it to your network. To date, the profile has published more than 1,000 tweets that promote job openings in different areas.

The developer Vinícius Lourenço, creator of the bot, compares the tool with applications such as Waze, in which the community contributes with information. According to him, besides helping professionals to find work, the profile serves to promote the idea that social networks can also have useful robots.

THE Vi Uma Vaga also has a newsletter that selects the main vacancies. The emails are sent weekly with a kind of curatorship of what is highlighted by the profile on Twitter.

Bot is an alternative to LinkedIn

The initiative is another option for those who have not had satisfactory results on platforms such as LinkedIn. Vacancies are often shared on Twitter and filled quickly. As a result, they are not published in the services most used by job seekers.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to LinkedIn, there are a number of platforms created for those looking for work. From free to paid options, it is possible to try out several services that work as curriculum banks. To see some of them, check out this list of websites and apps for finding a job.