Brain cell mass learns to play classic Pong in the laboratory

Australian researchers taught a mass of brain cells, on top of a Petri dish — a kind of glass or plastic dish — in the laboratory, to play the classic video game. Pong, from Atari. Led by Australian startup Cortical Labs, the experiment created a kind of “cyborg brain” and allowed the cells to “feel” like part of the game.

The biotech startup used between 800,000 to one million live human brain cells during the experiment, which gave rise to this cyborg brain. According to researchers at Cortical Labs, the cells in the experiment were able to learn to play Pong faster than Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The study that tests the limits of brain cells has been published on the BioRxiv virtual platform and has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“Taking advantage of the computational power of living neurons to create synthetic biological intelligence (SBI), once confined to the realm of science fiction, is now temptingly within the reach of human innovation,” the researchers say in the article.

To enable this historic match of Pong, scientists have developed a system called the DishBrain. This consists of a Petri dish with brain cells — of human origin or from rodents — grown on a matrix of microelectrodes capable of stimulating and detecting new electrical signals.

The creation is a kind of hybrid biotech chip. As the cells are grown in microelectronic matrices, researchers are able to stimulate them with electrical pulses. In this way, they are able to learn and can also restructure themselves to adapt to some possible problems.

In the experiment, the system with human cells took about 5 minutes to learn the objective of the game. According to Cortical Labs, AIs take at least 90 minutes to learn to play.

It is worth explaining that, in the study, a simplified version of the Pong. That’s because the cyborg brain didn’t have a direct opponent. In the schematic, a signal was sent to the right or left of the matrix to indicate where the ball was, and neurons in the brain cells sent signals back to move the racket.

According to the researchers, the brain cells “believed” they were part of the virtual world while playing the Atari classic. More specifically, cells were thought to be the game’s racket. Now, new experiments must test the capacity of the DishBrain system to the limit.

