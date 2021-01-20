Brave, the browser that could finally fulfill the dream of a decentralized web

By becoming the first web browser to integrate the IPFS protocol, Brave is taking an important step towards a redesigned and decentralized Web, which would escape current trends.

The web revolution of tomorrow may not come from Chrome. Brave, a much more confidential browser, even if it is enjoying growing success, has just assumed the title of the first browser to fully integrate the IPFS protocol, for InterPlanetary File System, a kind of evolution of the HTTP standard that we all know.

Decentralize for better distribution

Without going into technical details, IPFS, which was introduced in 2015, embodies what is called dWeb, or decentralized, distributed web. It promises to provide faster access to data and to be less subject to crashes and attempted controls brought about by the more centralized nature of HTTP.

Indeed, where this protocol, which we use on a daily basis, is based on the classic client / server model, IPFS, on the other hand, allows the browser to access information present on distributed nodes. “Computers” that can be private or public and number in the hundreds or thousands, where some sites rely on a single set of servers. In a way, accessing a web page would be a bit like downloading a file via the BitTorrent protocol. The client, in this case the browser, retrieves the data from a multitude of other, decentralized machines.

The multiplication of “sources” allows better resistance to crashes and high demands. The decentralized nature also offers a “political” interest, since content will be much more difficult to censor. Certain major sites, such as Wikipedia, are already using this protocol to avoid state control. Finally, the closer proximity to sources also reduces latency times and therefore waiting times.

IPFS, a new world

Now that IPFS is integrated in Brave (version 1.19), it is possible to access an IPFS site by entering its address in its navigation bar. Even if the IPFS URIs require … a little adaptation time. Here is an example:

ipfs: //bafybeiemxf5abjwjbikoz4mc3a3dla6ual3jsgpdr4cjr3oz3evfyavhwq/wiki/Vincent_van_Gogh.html

For now, the number of sites available via this protocol is still reduced, but you can try your hand by going to Wikipedia, which has an IPFS version. By doing this, not only will you discover a new aspect of the web, but you will help to host some of the encyclopedia online.

Of course, this compatibility of Brave with the IPFS protocol is only the beginning, other functions should arrive in the more or less near future, such as the automatic redirection of a site’s DNS link to its IPFS version, or even the ability to easily host or publish a site in IPFS.

After integrating Tor, Brave therefore continues to strengthen its offer aimed at making this browser the tool of choice for those who want the Web to remain free, and escape the controls of a few giants and totalitarian states. Brave now has 24 million users around the world, four million more than last November.

Source: Brave Blog