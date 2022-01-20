Bridgerton | Season 2 gets new official images

With about two months to go until the second season premiere of bridgerton, Netflix released new photos of the production to make fans even more anxious.

In the second season of the series, we will see the formation of a new romance, with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding a great love to marry. The first suitor is the character Kate (Simone Ashley) and, according to first impressions, it will be difficult to conquer her.

success and records

bridgerton is a series set in the distant past in London, England, and in the life of the family that gives the series its name. The production, whose plot is created by Shonda Rhimes and inspired by a book saga by Julia Quinn, won over new fans and surprised those who already knew the story.

The series broke records on Netflix, taking first place in the ranking of the most watched original productions on streaming platforms, losing the place only recently to round 6. Furthermore, bridgerton received several award nominations and won a few statuettes.

the second season of bridgerton has been highly anticipated by fans of the saga and the premiere is scheduled for March 25th.