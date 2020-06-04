Home Technology news Broadband in Brazil: research shows Claro with download speed 50% higher than...
Broadband in Brazil: research shows Claro with download speed 50% higher than competitors

By kenyan

According to the consultancy Tutela Technologies, Claro is highlighted among operators when it comes to broadband speed in Brazil. The operator was a leader in four of the five metrics in the country’s Common Coverage Areas.

To arrive at this data, the consultancy collected performance data between December 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020, and takes into account measurements made by applications on users’ smartphones, and analyzed data from 21 billion Common Coverage Areas records nationwide, with more than 220 million speed tests and 2.8 billion latency tests.

The consultancy establishes two measurement benchmarks. Excellent is used for connections that play full HD (1080p) video streaming and multiplayer games with a speed of more than 5 Mbps, while Core addresses connections that run videos with SD resolution and supports browsing through common pages or social networks, with speeds of at least 1.5 Mbps.

Claro has the highest percentage of “Excellent and Consistent Quality” in 72.2% of the Common Coverage Areas”. In practice, this means that in 72.2% of the time users were connected, they were able to navigate with speed above 5Mbps and, on lower speed networks, 93% of the time was recorded speed above 1.5 Mbps.

At average internet speed, Claro’s performance was almost 50% higher than that of competitors such as TIM and Vivo. The operator also stood out in upload, with speed higher than TIM, second placed in the item, just ahead of Vivo. In latency, TIM had the best result, with 19.2ms.

All operators have good penetration in 4G, using bands of 1800 Mhz and 2600 MHz. Oi has 50/50 spectrum division because it does not have the 700 MHz range. TIM was the operator that most managed to keep its customers connected to LTE, followed by Claro, Vivo and Oi.

