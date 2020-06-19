Bug in MIUI 12? Xiaomi Mi 10 users report audio problem after installing system preview

Miui 12 is already being released for some devices, however, many are still getting the beta version of the system, which may still contain some bugs or issues. This is the case of the developer version of MIUI 12 for the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is currently in version 6.15, which is presenting some problems, however a more serious one seems to reduce the volume of audio on the devices.

That’s what some users report that they are testing this new version of the system. According to them, version 5.24 had a much louder sound than the current one. Based on this, Xiaomi engineers have decided to test to know if there is indeed any difference.

For this, they used two smartphones the same but with different versions of firmware, one with version 5.24 and the other with 6.15. The engineers performed the test in a studio with a sound intensity meter.

The results showed that there was no difference between the volume levels. According to engineers, miui’s April update focused mainly on MIUI 12 and not on changes in this area of the system. Anyway, it is interesting to check that these users have not used any kind of equalizer on the smartphone, which can severely affect their volume.

