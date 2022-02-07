Bully 2 may still be in development

The long-awaited and speculated bully 2 may be in development by Rockstar Games, claimed a well-known leaker from the gaming world. According to Tom Henderson, who got all the leaks right, battlefield 2042“there is something going on with the series bully”.

On his Twitter account, Henderson said that Rockstar is still working on an upcoming game in the series — even as the company claimed last week that the next Grand Theft Auto (the future GTA 6), is under development.

The conversation started with a Twitter account, called @Bully2Source, taking satisfaction with Henderson about a statement he made in December 2021: at the time, he claimed that bully 2 would be presented at The Game Awards ceremony, which did not take place. Read the entire conversation below:

Sorry – Where did today’s announcement say that it’s Rockstar’s next focus point? They said GTA 6 is in development. I still standby that there’s something going on with the Bully series. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 4, 2022

In another answer, Henderson also recalls that the announcement that there is a new GTA in development only “confirmed what has been in the works for years”, that is, one game does not exclude the other. A new Bully, however, has not been mentioned by Rockstar so far.

GTA 6 has been in development for a long time, today’s announcement wasn’t them saying “its just started”. They’ll handle projects as they’ve always done. Today’s announcement confirmed what’s been in the works for years, that’s all. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 4, 2022

The first bully was released in 2006 for PlayStation 2; since then, fans of the game have been asking Rockstar for a sequel. The studio behind the game, Rockstar Vancouver, merged with Rockstar Toronto, resulting in Rockstar Games Toronto. During this period, the company worked in GTA Vin Red Dead Redemption 2 and in various PC and console ports.