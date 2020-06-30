Buy online! Nubank starts releasing virtual debit card to Nuconta

Nubank seems to be attentive to the demands of its customers in times of social isolation: the company even opened a millionaire fund to finance medical, psychological, and even food for a portion of its customers, and was also the destination of many beneficiaries of the Aid. Emergency, at least for the first installment of the benefit.

Now, helping with new forms of contactless shopping, fintech has started releasing the virtual debit card to users. Thus, those who have a Nuconta will be able to make purchases online even if they do not have the credit function activated, since the latter depends on financial analysis by the company, and many end up not being approved.

The virtual card with exclusive numbering can be locked and unlocked, or even deleted, as many times as necessary and directly by the application.

With the social isolation measures started in March, fintech saw an increase in the use of digital payments and decided to invest in innovations on that front. Today, 20% of purchases made with a Nubank card are made online. The virtual card also represents 30% of all credit card purchases.

To generate the virtual card in the debit function, simply select the shortcut “Virtual Card” in the application and enter the 4-digit password. The new card information, such as number, cardholder name, expiration date and security code (CVV) will appear on the screen.

If you also have a credit card, the virtual card for the debit function is the same. The difference is when making payments at merchants: you can use the same virtual card and select if you want to complete the purchase on credit or debit.

It is worth remembering, fintech may also be preparing a way for users to pay in physical establishments with the approach of the cell phone, in devices compatible with NFC. This would be another welcome novelty in times of pandemic, reducing the use of the physical card.

