C6 Bank is ordered to pay R $ 30,000 to the client for alleged security breach

The digital bank C6 Bank was ordered to refund the amount of R $ 29,990 to a customer who had his smartphone stolen and his current account accessed, making a debit in that amount. The decision was issued by Judge Claudia Carneiro, from the 7th Civil Court in the city of São Paulo. In her decision, she states that there was “an evident failure in the provision of services [e isso] it is enough to configure the moral damage, showing disorders and annoyances that exorbitated the limits of daily life “. The magistrate also states that:

In fact, what can be seen from the case file is the insufficient control of the defendant bank over the security procedures for the launching of the bank account and also the reimbursement in cases of undue debts (little investigation is done and the customer is very suspicious), characterizing neglect with the consumer “

Understand the case

In November 2019, the C6 Bank customer who filed the lawsuit had his smartphone stolen. In the case file, he states that he contacted the telephone operator shortly after the occurrence, blocking the line and all functionality. Afterwards, he changed all passwords for the applications, as well as for the banks where he had an account, which C6, preventing access to any type of financial transaction through them.

However, when accessing his account via the app the next day, the client that the thief had managed to make a debit of R $ 29,990 in his account. The victim claims that the criminal had not obtained any type of password to carry out the operations and that part of them had been made outside the hours allowed by C6 Bank.

The client contacted the bank to request the reversal of the amounts, which was denied by the institution. With that, he decided to go to court to recover the amount.

In the text of the case, the magistrate also states that:

The required part [o banco] did not contest the existence of civil liability over a harmful event that was qualified as a fact of the service. However, it sought to demonstrate the following exclusions from its responsibility: a) no defect in the service and b) exclusive fault of the consumer. The documentary evidence left no doubt: the contested transaction took place on 11/19/2019, in the amount of R $ 29,990.00. The plaintiff categorically denied having performed the said operation, according to audios attached to the case file. However, those transactions indicated that the account was the object of misuse. It is not necessary to have a huge investigative experience to suspect the suitability of the transactions, which are subsequently carried out in large amounts, completely outside the consumer’s profile. In other words, the defendant’s system should contemplate a way to avoid undue debt with such ease. It is about evaluating the security of the banking service, an elementary requirement for the suitability of the service. Therefore, it is strange that the defendant, for safety, in face of large amounts, did not block the transactions. I dismiss the claim that the plaintiff competed for the damaging event, on the grounds that transactions could only be made using a personal password. This is the defendant’s presumption, with no evidence in the victim’s intent or guilt records, evidence whose onus was on him. I note that the evolution of information technology in fraud does not make it impossible to assume that the password has been changed without any participation – culpable – by the author. It is important to note that, first of all, the author is a victim in the harmful event, even because the entire occurrence of highlighted events started with the theft of his cell phone. The way in which the password became known to the third party is of little importance in the conclusion of the bank’s responsibility. Now, in a society in which people are identified by numbers (ID, CPF, current account, etc.), the possibility of using a password with an easily remembered number cannot be ruled out. It is natural and cannot be qualified as negligence or reckless guilt. Even if the investigation into the sincerity of the author’s version could be considered, it would be up to the bank to demonstrate by means of documentary evidence that the transactions had the author’s participation. There is no indication in the file that those transactions were carried out with his participation. In conclusion, the service provided by the defendant [o banco] it was defective, as it did not provide the expected security, without the consumer being responsible for the harmful event.

In addition to the R $ 29,900 for damages, C6 Bank was also ordered to pay R $ 10,000 for moral damages, with the amount stipulated considering the peculiarities of the case, “and the repercussion of the damage was also taken into account. account, insofar as it was within non-exceptional standards “.

In both amounts, there will be an increase in default interest of 1% per month (capitalized annually) and monetary correction (calculated by the rates adopted by the TJSP), both from each undue debt. The meeting shall also pay the legal costs (updated) and the attorney’s fees, which are fixed at 10% (ten percent) of the full amount of the sentence (principal with interest and monetary correction).

What the C6 says

THE Canaltech got in touch with C6 staff to take a position on the case. In a short statement the institution stated that:

“C6 Bank adopts state-of-the-art technology to guarantee the protection of customers and must appeal against this decision”.

