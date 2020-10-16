Home Technology Tech news Call of Duty: Mobile turns one and gets a new battle royale...
Call of Duty: Mobile turns one and gets a new battle royale map

By kenyan

Call of Duty: Mobile is completing its anniversary and, to celebrate a year of arrival for iOS and Android, is getting commemorative updates. The title was responsible for bringing the famous FPS franchise to mobile devices and hit the mark of 300 million downloads.

The anniversary version will bring a new battle royale map inspired by Alcatraz, a Blackout mode map of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In addition, the game will also feature a new space for social interaction called “the Club”.

“A place for everyone to socialize with friends and play minigames, all within the Call of Duty: Mobile experience,” explains Activision.

New equipment for the game’s anniversary edition (Photo: Disclosure / Activision)

In addition, the game will gain new items, characters and seasonal events during this anniversary month.

In that first year of life, Call of Duty: Mobile went from 11 initial maps to 23 and currently has 27 multiplayer modes. In the battle royale, focus of the title, the map received additions and became 50% larger than at launch.

“At its launch, a year ago, the game had around 200 primary and secondary weapons and today it has expanded its arsenal to more than 1,400 items, in addition to a total of 182 playable characters at the player’s disposal,” lists a company statement.

The birthday version of Call of Duty: Mobile is now available for free download in stores for Android and iOS.

