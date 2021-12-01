Camera the size of a coarse grain of salt produces high resolution images

Researchers at the Universities of Washington and Princeton, both in the US, have developed a new ultra-compact camera that is the size of a grain of coarse salt. The device is able to capture images as sharp and colorful as those obtained using conventional cameras 500,000 times larger.

The system uses a technology known as metasurface — a glass-like material made from silicon nitride — that can be produced on an industrial scale, just like common computer chips. Together, these arrays could be used to transform entire surfaces, like the back of a smartphone, into highly efficient cameras.

“With the design of the camera hardware and computational processing working together, the system also allows the creation of a minimally invasive endoscopy device, with medical robots built to diagnose and treat diseases”, explains computer science professor Felix Heide, author main part of the study.

grain of salt

Regular digital cameras use several pieces of curved glass or plastic to form the lenses that direct light to the processor. This new microcamera uses a metasurface of just half a millimeter, studded with 1.6 million cylindrical pins that act as optical antennas.

With the help of specialized machine learning algorithms, the device is capable of producing high-resolution images with a larger field of view and more vibrant colors than any other meta-surface camera ever manufactured using similar technologies.

“An important innovation in the creation of the camera was the integrated design of the optical surface and the signal processing algorithms that produce the image. This increased the camera’s performance in natural light conditions, in contrast to previous meta-surface cameras that required pure laser light to produce high-quality images,” adds Heide.

RGB images

Previous designs of ultra-compact meta-surface lenses suffered from severe image distortions, with small fields of view and difficulty capturing the full spectrum of visible light, known as RGB — a pattern that combines red, green, and blue to produce different tones.

This new approach uses a computer simulator that automates the different configurations of optical nanoantennas, drastically reducing the processing time and the amount of memory needed to produce sharp images, in high resolution and without distortions in the RGB spectrum.

“We could turn individual surfaces into more efficient cameras, so you don’t have to have three lenses on the back of your phone. The entire back of the phone would become a giant camera. We can think of completely different ways to build devices in the future, as the possibilities are endless”, concludes Felix Heide.