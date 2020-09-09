Canadian researchers suggest that Jupiter could have almost 600 moons

Currently, Jupiter has 79 official moons, but this number may increase in the future: recently, a team of Canadian astronomers conducted a study that suggests that the gas giant could have almost 600 moons, most of which would be in orbit irregular and retrograde. The study will be presented at the Europlanet Science Congress 2020, which will be held virtually.

In this study, researchers Edward Ashton, Matthew Beadoin and Brett Gladman, from the University of British Columbia, identified nearly fifty possible new Jovian moons that are even smaller than others that had been observed recently. So, by extrapolating the area of ​​the sky they studied, the team realized that there could very well be almost 600 of these small objects orbiting the giant planet.

To reach this conclusion, the team analyzed 60 images made with the long-exposure technique in an area close to Jupiter. All photos were taken over a period of three hours in late 2010, using the camera on the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope in Mauna Kea. Then, the researchers made several digital combinations of the images, so that each one represented each possible combination of speed and direction of movement of a possible moon.

One of the most promising candidates for Jupiter’s moon (Image: Edward Ashton (University of British Columbia)

In the end, the method revealed more than 50 objects with a diameter of 800 meters. Seven of the brightest moons turned out to be Jupiter’s irregular satellites, while the others are probably Jovian moons orbiting the planet in the opposite direction of rotation. Scott Sheppard, a researcher at the Carnegie Institution of Science, had previously estimated that there should be almost 100 irregular moons and was not surprised by the result: “we used a similar approach and technique for our discoveries of Jupiter’s moons that were announced in 2018”. In the study, they also mentioned objects that could not be confirmed as moons because they were not observed long enough.

However, the team cannot yet make the findings official. “It takes a long time to get reliable orbits from these small and numerous moons,” they said. Furthermore, Ashton believes that it is not possible to track them without starting practically from scratch, and it is very likely that these moons will be observed again by other instruments. “The new observations will be related, so what we observe will be incorporated”, he comments. Finally, the study raises a question: what is the minimum size that an object can be so that it is still considered a moon? For Ashton, the International Astronomical Union should not name moons with a diameter below one kilometer.

The article describing the results of the study was published in The Planetary Science Journal.

Source: Sky and Telescope