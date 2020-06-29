Home Technology news Capado ?! Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with Snapdragon 865 to...
Capado ?! Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with Snapdragon 865 to balance the price

By kenyan

And it seems that South Korean manufacturers have a habit of self-sabotaging after a few years at the top of the mobile market. After LG went downhill when adopting the Snapdragon 821 on the LG G6, when most manufacturers were implementing the Snadragon 835 and never recovering from this strategic flaw, now Samsung seems to want to go the same way.

According to some rumors, the company’s next generation of flagships, Galaxy S21, should adopt the Snapdragon 865 platform, the same used in the Galaxy S20 line models, “recycling” the platform to maintain a balance in prices.

This rumor is based on a tweet shared by user @MauriQHD, which reports an attempt by the South Korean giant to deliver a cheaper model, even with the technological advances that must be made. Taking into account the jump in price that had between the Galaxy S10 and S20 family, it may be a good option to insure this leverage that generated a drop in sales of the devices, especially during the pandemic.

Another point that may influence this decision is the fact that the Snapdragon 865 has presented a performance superior to the Exynos 990 in several performance comparisons, making the North American version not need such an upgrade in a short time.

In addition, the Exynos 1000 is being rated for vi in ​​the global version, making the users of this model have a better graphic quality than those who may acquire the S21 with SD 865.

So, dear reader, what do you think of this Samsung strategy? Tell your opinion in the comments!

