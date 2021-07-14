Carbon isotope detected in the atmosphere of an exoplanet for the first time

An exoplanet located about 300 light-years away from Earth has just become the first to have isotopes detected in its atmosphere. This is TYC 8998-760-1b, a world discovered in 2019 that may be a brown dwarf, a category of object dubbed the “failed star”. Astronomers have now detected a form of carbon known as carbon-13 — a naturally stable isotope of carbon.

This finding suggests that the planet formed far away from its parent star, in the cold regions of its system. In fact, it remains at enormous distances from starlight, more precisely at about 160 astronomical units. For comparison purposes, Pluto is only 40 astronomical units away from the Sun.

Despite this, being a newly formed world — its star is a “baby” only 17 million years old — it still emits a powerful glow. Due to this brightness, it also became one of the few planets detected by direct observation, that is, through terrestrial telescopes, without astronomers having to resort to methods such as planetary transit (which is when the planet is discovered when passing in facing its star, momentarily diminishing its brightness).

There are other features about TYC 8998-760-1b that make it different, such as its mass equivalent to 14 times the mass of Jupiter, and a size that corresponds to only 1.1 the radius of Jupiter. This means that it is a very dense body, which could have started nuclear fusion if it had gained more mass. That’s exactly why astronomers think he might be a brown dwarf.

Were it not for these characteristics, perhaps the TYC 8998-760-1b could not be detected so easily, as worlds so far away from its stars would have to be cold, dark places. The distance of 160 solar units from its star places this planet in a region beyond the carbon monoxide snowline — the distance from the star beyond which carbon monoxide condenses into ice. “At such a great distance, ice possibly formed with more carbon-13, causing the largest fraction of this isotope in the planet’s atmosphere today,” said astrophysicist Paul Mollière.

This could happen to any planet that forms so far from its star’s heat. In the Solar System, we don’t know worlds that far apart, so they couldn’t form as much carbon monoxide as TYC 8998-760-1b. On Pluto, for example, the most easily found isotope is carbon-12, which behaves differently from other isotopes of this element, depending on environmental conditions.

This discovery is important because, through it, astronomers will be able to learn a little more about the formation of planets. For now, our astronomical instruments cannot detect isotopes of many exoplanets, but the next generation of telescopes like the James Webb could take this field of astronomy to new heights.