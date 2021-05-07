Case accuses PlayStation Store of monopoly and of raising prices by up to 175%

A class action suit filed against Sony Interactive Entertainment accuses the company of turning the PlayStation Store into an illegal monopoly. According to the lawsuit, the digital store, which is the only one allowed on the console, restricts consumers’ options and forces them to deal with prices that can be up to 175% higher than those found in physical resellers that sell the same titles.

As an argument, the lawsuit claims that Sony in 2019 prevented retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Wallmart from directly selling game download codes on the PlayStation Store. At the time, the company stated that the decision was made to “align key businesses globally” and that it would continue to sell cards that generate credits within its system.

“Sony’s monopoly allows it to charge supra-competitive prices for digital PlayStation games, which are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market, and significantly higher than they would be in a retail market for digital games” , argues the process.

If Sony Interactive Entertainment loses the lawsuit, it may be forced to open its virtual environment to other retailers – something that, in theory, could result in falling prices. Likewise, a defeat could set precedents that affect Microsoft and Nintendo, whose online stores operate similarly to the PlayStation Network.

The charges against the company come at a time when Steam is also the target of a lawsuit that accuses it of being a monopoly within the PC market. Recently, Sony drew attention for having announced that it would remove games from the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita of his digital store, a decision that was reversed shortly after by CEO Jim Ryan.