Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum should become a cartoon on TV Cultura in 2021

“Bye, no! See you tomorrow!” Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, one of the most successful children’s series of the 90s, may return to television in cartoon format in 2021. A Twitter post by TV Cultura, the broadcaster responsible for broadcasting the original version of the program, suggested news for next year.

Image published by TV Cultura suggests the return of the series in an animated version (Image: Reproduction / Twitter / TV Cultura)

With the caption “I posted and left running”, the image in the publication brings the silhouettes of the main characters of the series, the famous Castle in the background and the phrase “2021 … will it be?”. It is possible to view drawings that refer, respectively, to the characters Dr Victor, Nino, Pedro, Zeca, Biba and Tia Morgana.

Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum was shown on TV Cultura between 1994 and 1997. The children’s program featured the adventures of Nino (Cássio Scapin), a 300-year-old boy who lived in a castle. The series won a huge amount of fans in the 90s and is still remembered for the nostalgic factor. Between 2014 and 2015, it was the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of Image and Sound of São Paulo (MIS), showing scenarios and costumes from the series. This exhibition can be accessed by visiting online clicking here.

Source: Twitter / TV Cultura

