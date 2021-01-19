CD Projekt Red defends Cyberpunk 2077 after allegations

Cyberpunk 2077had more details about its controversial development released this week, thanks to a report by Bloomberg, made by journalist Jason Schreier. After that, studio director Adam Badowski decided to defend the company on his personal Twitter, answering Schreier’s story.

Badowski gave a “quote RT” in Schreier’s publication on Twitter, with a print hitting the stories contained in the story – at least the main ones.

One of the main topics covered was the question that the journalist from Bloomberg had spoken to 20 people, and that it wouldn’t even represent the entire studio. “Some were former employees and only one was not anonymous. I wouldn’t call it a ‘majority’, with the team having more than 500 people ”, comments the executive.

Badowski also argues that “content cuts” are absolutely normal and are part of a creative process. “Functionalities come and go, as we see whether they work or not. In addition, car ambushes exist in the final version of the game in almost the same way as we showed in the demo, ”he said.

The reference is about the allegation of the article by Schreier, who informed about the E3 2018 demonstration, being “almost totally false”. Badowski, however, says that the preview was indeed a trial version of the game, but that production may change as the title continues to develop.

Controversies continue

Jason Schreier responded to the CDPR executive’s allegations on Twitter, also stating that the studio staff declined to respond or comment on the production issues contained in the story.

Even so, the controversies with Cyberpunk 2077 are far from over. The game is yet to receive an update in January, which should begin to solve the problems on PS4 and Xbox One, where the title was the most affected.

In addition, the game remains off the air on the PS Store and international stores have already started selling physical copies at half the price – just a month after the official launch.